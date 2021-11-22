Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 22, 2021 – Kenyans who have refused to be vaccinated will not be able to access government services.

This was announced by the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta, through the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Speaking yesterday, Kagwe urged Kenyans to ensure that they are fully vaccinated before December 21 after which they would be locked out of government services.

The CS also noted that teenagers above the age of 12 years would be inoculated against Covid-19 from November 23, 2021.

He further noted that the country was enjoying low infections largely because of the measures that the state put in place to curb its spread.

Among the services to be denied to those unvaccinated include education and those offered by the Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Ports Authority, hospitals, prisons services, NTSA among others.

“Everybody seeking in-person government services should be fully vaccinated and proof of vaccination availed by December 21, 2021.”

“Such services will include but not limited to: KRA services, Education, Immigration services, Hospital and Prison visitation, NTSA, and port services among others,” he stated.

The CS further indicated that the government was preparing a robust vaccination exercise countrywide beginning November 26 to ensure that over 30 million individuals are vaccinated by the end of the year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST