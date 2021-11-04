Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 04 November 2021 – Eric Omondi has warned Jacque Maribe against tarnishing his name to the public after she labelled him a deadbeat dad.

Speaking in an interview after he was involved in an ugly online spat with the former Citizen TV journalist, Eric said that one of the brands he is working with has already called him and questioned why he is not providing for his son yet he is being paid.

“One of the brands that I work with has already asked me why I don’t provide for my son yet they pay me,” he said.

He put it clear that he will not let anybody destroy his brand that he has worked hard to build and condemned Maribe for washing his dirty linen in public.

“I have taken 14 years to build a name and for Jacque to start branding me names, makes me very angry.”

“If you attack me, I will attack your village.”

“Women are protected by society, unlike men.”

“The reason I posted my last statement on social media was because it was me who was being affected by her allegations and I had to come out and tell my truth,” he said.

He admitted that they have a few challenges raising their son but promised to continue supporting him whether the DNA test result comes out positive or not.

