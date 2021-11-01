Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 1, 2021 – Narok Senator, Ledama Olekina, has hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta for being a patient and gentle leader.

Taking to his social media, Ledama noted that the president has remained gentle despite attacks leveled towards him by different politicians in the country.

According to Senator Ledama, if Uhuru was to change roles with his Deputy, William Ruto, today, the situation would have been different.

He claimed that if Ruto was president and Uhuru his deputy, then the latter would be facing exile, detention, or death.

“Mr. President, you are such a gentleman if roles were to be reversed today, detention, exile or death would be commonplace and a “DP Kenyatta” would have to pick one of the three!” he tweeted.

Senator Ledama’s statement comes amid an explosive interview by former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, where he accused the DP of being power-hungry.

Jirongo claimed that if DP Ruto wins the presidency in 2022, he will push for the amendment of the Constitution to remove term limits.

“I know Ruto inside out. He’s power-hungry, he may plot to remove term limits.

“You can laugh at neighboring countries that people are being battered but it can happen here,” Jirongo revealed in an explosive interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST