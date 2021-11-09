Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga, has caused a storm in ODM following her endorsements of some aspirants.

This is after she endorsed Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi for the Nairobi Gubernatorial ticket.

At an event hosted by Tim Wanyonyi, Ida heaped praises on the MP and promised to support him in clinching the ODM nomination ticket.

“He is a very organised, intelligent and educated person.

“I worked with him when he was at the Kenya Paraplegic Organisation.

“If it is something being done using brains, he’s got very good brains.

“If it is something that needs good organisation, he is a very organised person,” Ida Odinga said.

Some party members have argued that it is a good thing and others say it is a bad move and may cost Raila the presidency yet again.

The wife of the ODM party leader has been advocating for consensus to avoid a fallout within the party members in the nominations for various positions.

According to political analysts, Ida Odinga aims to make sure there are no destructions from party nominations that could lead to a fallout in the party and injure Raila Odinga’s state House race.

Among those who have supported Ida’s move is ODM Chairman John Mbadi, who argues that it is a way of avoiding chaotic nominations that derail the party.

“Consensus is not a new thing, it is enshrined in the Party’s Constitution,” John Mbadi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST