Saturday, 27 November 2021 – Mary Nkatha now says that she was held at gunpoint by three men and forced to show her boobs to former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and give false information.

Speaking in an interview on of the local radio stations, Nkatha said the three men are allied to Sonko and they were holding guns.

She further alleged that even when she was having phone conversations with Sonko, she was still held at gunpoint and ordered to make false statements.

“Most of those videos from Sonko need to go for a forensic audit.

“I was held at gunpoint…all those videos…even the one I removed my breast…they were written on paper as I answered.

“I was given a questionnaire where I was supposed to answer him when he calls..three men were holding guns,” she said.

Sonko had shared a video call with Mary Nkatha to prove that he never forced her to give him information implicating Governor Anne Kananu.

In the video, Nkatha not only gave Sonko information willingly but also proposed to show him her nudity.

She, without any shame, showed him her boobs in the controversial video call.

However, she insists that she was held at gunpoint by Sonko’s goons and instructed on what to do.

