Thursday, November 11, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed claims that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party was behind the chaos that rocked Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Kondele, Kisumu, on Wednesday.

In an interview with Musyi FM on Thursday morning, Odinga said Ruto, like any other Kenyan, is free to visit any part of the country to sell his presidential bid.

“Mimi sitaki kuingia kwa mambo ya porojo, labda niongee kwa mambo ya ukweli, Ruto ni Mkenya na anaruhusiwa kutembea popote kuuza sera zake,” said Odinga.

He noted that before Ruto’s visit, the ODM Kisumu branch had issued a statement saying that the DP was free to visit and woo voters in the region.

“Mimi sio mtoto mdogo niende kuorganize watu warushie Ruto mawe, kwa sababu gani? Ruto ni kitu kidogo sana kwangu,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST