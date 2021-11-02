Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, November 2, 2021 -Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman, David Murathe, has once again lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto, saying he is not fit to be President of Kenya.
Speaking on Tuesday, Murathe supported President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remarks in Ruiru last week, where he said he will not hand over power to a thief in 2022.
Although the President did not mention DP Ruto, he begged Kenyans not to elect patented thieves of public money, who he said will ruin his legacy and that of former President Mwai Kibaki.
“My aim is to ensure that those who will assume office after me will not be thieves who will oppress Kenyans.
“I will only leave the office to someone Kenyans can trust and who will unite them,” said Uhuru.
Reacting to Uhuru’s sentiments, Marathe said Uhuru was referring to DP Ruto who is a serial looter of public money and resources.
“We have unanimously agreed that we won’t leave power to a thief.” Murathe said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
But he is a Kenyan like any other citizen what if he wins elections what will you do about it? Uhuru and his deep state plus there families should tell Kenyans why are they afraid of Dp ruto is it because of corruption, killing innocent people to remain in power,health scandals after another and protecting there wealth instead of Kenyans,David murathe has for gotten one thing it’s only the citizens who have the power to take Dp ruto or Raila puppet to state house and it’s not few individuals who seat around the the table and deside who will and will not be president that era of colonialism is off gone Kenyans already know the Kenyan presidents are selected not elected you can fool people all the time but you can’t fool people all the time 2022 will be a big storm that will shock the world David murathe you’re time is up remember Ruto is not raila and if you try to steal votes this time round it will be a a revolution be warned murathe kindly don’t make things worse, don’t you see youths have no jobs that’s why they resisted collecting there ID’s plus refused to register them selves in IEBC for 2022 elections Kenyans are tired and they are quite with rage you can swear all you want but this time things will not go your way the way you always thought.