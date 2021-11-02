Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 2, 2021 -Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman, David Murathe, has once again lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto, saying he is not fit to be President of Kenya.

Speaking on Tuesday, Murathe supported President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remarks in Ruiru last week, where he said he will not hand over power to a thief in 2022.

Although the President did not mention DP Ruto, he begged Kenyans not to elect patented thieves of public money, who he said will ruin his legacy and that of former President Mwai Kibaki.

“My aim is to ensure that those who will assume office after me will not be thieves who will oppress Kenyans.

“I will only leave the office to someone Kenyans can trust and who will unite them,” said Uhuru.

Reacting to Uhuru’s sentiments, Marathe said Uhuru was referring to DP Ruto who is a serial looter of public money and resources.

“We have unanimously agreed that we won’t leave power to a thief.” Murathe said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST