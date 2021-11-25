Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 25, 2021 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Wangui Ngirici has broken her silence on how her relationship with Deputy President William Ruto deteriorated after the entry of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru into the UDA camp

Speaking yesterday, Ngirici noted that the entry of Waiguru into UDA has forced her to take a step back in active politics involving Ruto.

Ngirici stated that her friendship with Ruto is now hanging on a peg as she contemplates her next step of action regarding UDA.

In recent times, Ngirici has skipped key political events attended by Ruto including rallies in Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Murang’a and Kericho counties.

Waiguru officially joined UDA on October 26, pledging her support to Ruto’s presidency.

They are both set to contest for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat in the 2022 General election. The entry of Waiguru has complicated things for Ngirici, who has maintained that her supporters would follow her despite her next political move.

“I’m, however, confident that my supporters will follow me, regardless of the pedestal I’d be standing on,” Ngirici stated.

She added, “politics is akin to the game of chess; you must study it well as your next decision will determine whether you win or lose.

“I have now retreated to carefully study my options before I make my next political move.”

Ngirici detailed her contribution to UDA, noting that she played a key role in popularising the party and Ruto’s bid for the presidency in the region.

She further argues that she successfully neutralized the Building Bridges Initiative wave that was being championed by Waiguru.

