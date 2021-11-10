Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 10 November 2021 – An unidentified man has caused a commotion on social media after he posted a video displaying a flamboyant lifestyle online, days after Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner, Githii Mburu, revealed that his officers were cracking down on Kenyans who live large on social media and fail to pay taxes.

The flashy man flaunted bottles of expensive liquor and wads of cash that were scattered on the floor.

He was probably mocking the KRA boss after he issued threats to Kenyans who are displaying lavish lifestyles online.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.