Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, has said he will not join Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party

During Ruto’s visit to Meru earlier this month, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua urged Munya to join UDA.

“I cannot fit in the camp that is supporting William Ruto,” Munya said.

The CS said he will seek to recapture the Meru governor’s seat in 2022 but will be ODM leader Raila Odinga’s running mate if given a chance.

Munya has been working with Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta since the handshake.

“I have been supporting the two even when Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi was in the other camp,” Munya said.

During Raila’s visit to Meru last month, the two leaders accompanied the former prime minister.

Munya spoke at Kinoro tea factory in the South Imenti constituency on Monday.

On tea reforms, he said over the last four months, the prices have increased by 15 percent and farmers’ earnings will increase.

“Next year we are expecting a boom after stagnating prices,” he said.

