Monday November 15, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has come clean about his health days after denying that he was ill.

Addressing the press on Sunday, Mudavadi admitted that indeed he was seriously sick and needed prayers from Kenyans.

Mudavadi, who had not been seen in public for a long time, stated that he has been away because he has been dealing with health issues.

According to the ANC leader, he was aware that his fellow OKA principals were on a campaign trail but his medical condition could not allow him to join them.

“I am human and so, I have gone through some medical stress, which I am recovering from, but I’m aware they are having the rallies” the presidential hopeful stated.

In the OKA rally that Mudavadi was conspicuously missing from, his co-principals attended a church service at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Kiserian, held a public rally in Kitengela town, and met other supporters.

Mudavadi who attended the Quakers Friends Church along Ngong Road conveyed his apologies, stating that he will be back on track soon.

“I convey my apologies to them,” Mudavadi remarked.

