Tuesday, November 2, 2021 – The Law Society of Kenya President, Nelson Havi, has opened up on his close relationship with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview on a local FM station, Havi dropped a bombshell, revealing that he is the formidable grandson to Raila, something that Bondo residents are well aware of.

The vocal lawyer, who is eyeing the Westlands parliamentary seat, was on an offensive charm when he made the revelation.

He went on to warn individuals trying to dent his relationship with the former premier, stating that such efforts would bear no fruits.

“I am Raila Odinga’s formidable grandson. In fact, if you go to Bondo you’ll be told ‘huyu ni kijana ya Baba’, so no matter how much you try to pull me away from him you won’t succeed,” Havi disclosed.

Havi made it clear that his ambitions for the parliamentary seat were not based on the exit of Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, who has declared his interest in the Nairobi gubernatorial position.

According to the outgoing LSK president, he announced his bid way before Wanyonyi’s declaration.

He vowed to continue Wanyonyi’s legacy in Westlands if elected MP.

“I declared my interest on May 14, even before Hon. Tim Wanyonyi declared his exit.

“His exit isn’t the reason for my entry. He has done tremendously well.”

