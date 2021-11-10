Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 10, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga, has opened up on her relationship with her husband.

Speaking during an interview, Ida stated that she is her own woman despite being married to an enigma of Kenyan politics.

According to Ida, Raila does not influence or direct her on who she mingles with in the political arena.

“I don’t ask for permission to meet anybody. I’m a senior citizen.”

“I’m not mzee’s little child (smiles).”

“There are certain decisions that I can also make.”

“If I need consultation, I’ll consult, but there are certain decisions I can make as a human being,” Ida stated.

Nonetheless, Ida maintained that she is fully behind Raila’s presidential bid because he is the best option for this country.

“I think he has got good ideas for this nation compared to anybody else.”

“ Maybe that’s because I know him better.”

“But I feel he has good ideas and the interest of this nation at heart,” Ida concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST