Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – A vocal Mt Kenya governor has announced that he is on his way to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance after ‘listening to the ground’.

Speaking on Tuesday, Nyeri Governor, Mutahi Kahiga, asked his residents where they want him to go between the camp of Ruto and that of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

After mentioning William Ruto’s camp, the crowd shouted in agreement, leaving the governor smiling and promising to meet Ruto as their chairman if that was what they wanted.

“These people usually tell me where I should be. But I always ask them, do you want me to go Western?

“Do they always say no, or do you want me to go to Nyanza? (The crowd shouts No) You want me. ” If you support Ruto, then you will meet me there as your chairman,” said Mutahi in the Agikuyu dialect amidst cheers from the residents.

