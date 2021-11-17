Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 17 November 2021 – The popular Mtumba guy from Kisumu, who rose to fame after his videos went viral online, has revealed that he almost committed suicide following his sudden fame.

Speaking in an interview, the witty hawker said that after he met radio presenter Jalang’o, people thought that he had become an overnight millionaire.

His family members started asking him for financial help because they thought he was swimming in money.

His baby mama also started making unusual demands.

“The other day I almost took my life.”

“Do you know how tough it is to be famous and broke?”

“People at home know you are a millionaire and take it as if you do not want to help them.”

“My sister also felt like I did not want to help her out.”

“It reached a point where my baby mama assumed I was intentionally refusing to help.”

“They feel I have a lot of money, it pained me a lot.”

“I would talk to Irvine and Mercy Maluli (Divine collection founder) and they would advise me,” he said.

The Mtumba guy had earlier revealed that most of the well-wishers made empty promises to him.

He had gone live on Instagram to share his frustrations with netizens.

As a result, he even threatened to go back to Kisumu and continue with his hustle since those well-wishers did not honor the promises.

