Monday, 22 November 2021 – Fast-rising songstress, Nikita Kering, raised the Kenyan flag high after bagging two awards at the 2021 AFRIMA awards held in Lagos Nigeria on Sunday, November 21.

The 19-year-old singer took home two awards for the Best Artiste Rnb and Soul, and Best Female Artiste East Africa.

She beat her Tanzanian counterparts, Zuchu and Nandy, to become the Queen of the East.

She shared photos receiving her trophies at the star-studded event and thanked fans for the support.

“We did it!!! 2 Afrima Awards! Thank you God All your votes counted. I’m very grateful,” she posted.

Below are photos of how the beautiful songstress looked stunning at the event.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.