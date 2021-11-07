Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 7 November 2021 – Lillian Nganga has revealed that Governor Alfred Mutua desperately tried to win her back after they parted ways a few months ago.

The former Machakos County First Lady disclosed that in September, Mutua bought for her a new car which she returned to the dealer.

He also offered to buy her a new lavish house and support her financially but she declined.

He also proposed to marry her through a white wedding but still, she turned down his advances because she has already made up her mind.

Responding to those accusing her of falling in love with the Governor because of material gains, she wrote,

And for all those whose only attack line is material things.

Alfred bought me a new car 2 months ago. I returned it to the dealer.He offered to buy me a new house, support me financially, get me a job etc I declined. He offered me a white wedding. I declined.

