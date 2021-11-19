Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 19 November 2021 – A one-year-old baby girl who had been stolen from her home in Funyula, Busia County, has finally been found and reunited with her biological mother.

Baby Gladwel Zawadi was rescued after a three-day meticulous operation and the suspect identified as Electine Obonyo, placed behind bars.

Baby Zawadi was stolen from the doorsteps of their house on November 16, as her nanny went about the daily house chores.

She was busy doing laundry a few steps from the house, when she turned back to find the baby missing.

When the missing baby’s report was received at Funyula police station, detectives backed up by general duty police officers immediately embarked on a mission to trace baby Zawadi and bring her back home.

For three days, the team following leads provided by witnesses tracked the suspect down and finally pounced on her last evening, in Mabatini area of Busia town.

Angel Zawadi was also rescued in good health, following the arrest of the suspect.

As if to celebrate her imminent reunion with her mother, baby Zawadi beamed with excitement in the arms of one of our officers, who cooed her reassuringly.

Baby was finally reunited with her mother Anne Nanjumbia, who sobbed uncontrollably at the sight of her baby.

The suspect is currently in custody at Bumala police station, being processed for arraignment.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.