Sunday, 28 November 2021 – Nairobi Woman Rep, Esther Passaris, is without a doubt one of the hottest female politicians in Kenya.

The beautiful Woman Rep is still glowing despite clocking 57 years and whenever she shares photos on her social media pages, thirsty men, some of whom are half her age, openly salivate on her.

On Saturday, she posted photos playing golf in Nyeri and men couldn’t hold their thirst.

She was dressed to kill in a short golfing skirt that paraded her juicy long legs

“At Nyeri Golf Club where I’ve played 9 holes since 7.00 am.

“Kerio Valley, my favourite hole, was simply breathtaking.

“Heading to a handicap soon,” she captioned the hot photos below.

