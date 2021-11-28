Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Hostel Attendant – KeMU/HR/SW/1/9/2021

Responsibilities

Enforce code of conduct and KeMU values in the hostels and report breach.

Perform regular checks on security around hostels and within the hostels to ensure safety is guaranteed to the students;

Ensure cleanliness in the hostels for purposes of having the hostels clean and safe for students’ accommodation;

Inspect the hostel rooms, entire building and equipment on a daily basis to ensure operating standards in the hostels are as per the requirements;

Report matters of repair and maintenance to relevant authority after inspection of the rooms to ensure the hostels are in good working conditions;

Ensure room allocation to students is undertaken to provide accommodation to the students every semester in line with the University policies.

Provision of basic first Aid when necessary.

Keeping up to date records of halls and accommodation: Room allocation, Key catalogue, Students check in and out.

Keeping in close know of some counseling cases with advice from student counselor

Any other related duty assigned by dean of students or related Authority

Qualifications

The suitable candidate should have the following qualifications and experience:

Certificate in Housekeeping or Facility Management.

KCSE level of Education with at least Grade D+ or equivalent with three (3) years’ experiences in Halls of Residence or related institutional setup.

Be physically fit.

Have a certificate of good conduct from the Kenya Police

Have a clean record of service

Applicants must have proven integrity, assertiveness, alertness and compliance to orders.

How to apply:

Each application shall be accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, Copies of Relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials, and other relevant supporting documents. Scanned copies of these documents must accompany the email application.

Applicants must also submit the following:

1. Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority

2. Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board

3. Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

4. Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau

5. Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct)

6. Certificate of Good Conduct from Criminal Investigation Department.

7. Letters of recommendation (in sealed envelopes) from at least three persons familiar with the applicant’s professional experience and general character one of whom must be the pastor of their local church.

All the positions above require individuals who are committed to Christian values and are of high ethical standards, integrity, and professionalism.

All applications shall clearly be marked with the Reference Number of the Advertised position “Application for the position of (position applied for)”and submitted as follows:

1. Three (3) hard copies, and

2. An electronic copy in PDF format to be sent direct to the Vice Chancellor on email: applications2021@kemu.ac.ke

Three hard copies marked as per the position should be sent to:

The Vice Chancellor

Kenya Methodist University

P.O. Box 267 – 60200

MERU, KENYA

So as to reach the Vice Chancellor not later than 3rd December 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Applicants are required to request their referees to write to us directly using the above address.

KeMU is an Equal Opportunity Employer.