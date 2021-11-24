Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has urged National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, to refund him the money he paid for him as cash bail when he was arrested in 2018 for swearing-in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

Kaluma, in a social media post on Tuesday, said he gave Miguna Miguna Sh 50,000 to pay as a cash bail after he was instructed by Raila Odinga to do so.

However, 3 years later, Miguna is yet to pay the money and Kaluma urged the ‘General’ to refund the money.

“Instructed by @RailaOdinga, I urged your bail application before Judge Wakiaga and paid the ordered ksh.50,000 bail with my money.

“When am I getting my refund?” Kaluma asked Miguna.

And in a rude response, Miguna asked Kaluma to ask Raila Odinga for the refund whom he termed as a conman.

“Why don’t you ask Raila Odinga whose instructions you acted under, to refund you the 50K?

“This level of idiocy is nauseating,” Miguna wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST