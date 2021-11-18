Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday November 18, 2021 – A court sitting in Nairobi has sentenced Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, George Kinoti, to four months in prison over what it termed as contempt of court.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Antony Mrima on Thursday, Kinoti was accused of ignoring a court order that ordered him to return the guns he confiscated from renowned Nairobi businessman, Jimmy Wanjigi.

The Judge ordered Kinoti to surrender to prison authorities within seven days to commence his sentence.

Justice Mrima also ordered Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, to issue an arrest warrant against Kinoti if he fails to represent himself at Kamiti Maximum Prison.

“In the further event the IG of Police fails to execute the warrant, the same shall remain valid and be executed anytime including when Kinoti leaves the office of the DCI,” said Judge Mrima.

The judge had in January 2019 directed the DCI, Inspector General of Police and the DPP to return all firearms and ammunition taken from Wanjigi’s residence in 2017.

The said firearms are one pistol, a Smith and Wesson, one Glock pistol, one assault rifle among others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST