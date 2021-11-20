Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 20, 2021 – Felesta Njoroge is the newest millionaire in town after her Belgian boyfriend De Mesel Marc wired Ksh 102 Million to her bank account.

The huge sum of money deposited in her account puzzled detectives, prompting the Assets Recovery Agency to summon her.

Assets Recovery Agency has now petitioned the court to grant them orders to freeze Felesta’s Co-operative bank account, on suspicion that she may be part of a money-laundering syndicate involving foreigners.

However, she insists the money is a genuine gift from her Belgian boyfriend.

Before the 21-year-old lady landed the ‘jackpot’, she was just an ordinary hustler.

A photo of the broke man that she was dating before she fell in love with her Belgian boyfriend De Mesel Mac, who is said to be a bitcoin billionaire, has emerged.

She was pictured getting mushy in a dingy bar with her broke ex-boyfriend.

With Ksh 102 Million in her bank account, she can now afford to wine and dine in some of the world’s most expensive hotels.

See this trending photo of the said lady and her ex-boyfriend.

