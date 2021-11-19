Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 19 November 2021 – The three terror convicts, Musharaf Abdalla, Mohammed Abikar, and Joseph Juma Odhiambo, were finally cornered in Kitui yesterday after local residents alerted police.

The dreaded terrorists had escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison on Sunday and managed to cross the expansive Machakos County into Kitui before they were arrested while en route to Boni Forest in Lamu County.

According to reports from police officers involved in the operation, one of the suspects was found with Sh 10,300 in cash.

They intended to use the cash as fare to facilitate their movement into Boni Forest.

“Upon frisking them, we found the terrorists had some cash.

“They also had few light clothes in a small gunny bay,” an officer revealed.

The terrorists triggered instant suspicion from the locals after they asked for direction to Boni Forest.

One of the terrorists also had swollen legs and was limping, an indication that he walked on foot for a long distance.

It emerged that they hid in the bushes during the day and trekked at night to avoid being caught.

However, they ran out of luck and were cornered by security agents after they emerged from the bush unaware that they were being pursued after the locals alerted police of their suspicious activities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.