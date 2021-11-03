Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 November 2021 – The self-proclaimed President of single mothers, Esther Akothee, has advised Jacque Maribe to forget about her alleged baby daddy, Eric Omondi, and focus on raising her son singlehandedly.

The single mother of 5 said that her life was in a mess when she was chasing her deadbeat baby daddies and once she stopped, her life progressed.

She warned Maribe that Eric will make her life a living hell if she continues forcing him to be a responsible father.

“Jacky wewe pia chukuwa majukumu kama mzazi, ignore Eric omondi and take charge of your child’s life ,you will have peace , huyu jamaa atakutoa figo ukose pumzi ya kutafuta ,I am speaking to you as a single mother of 5 children.

“I got peace when I stopped chasing baby daddies, mummy roho yangu ilikuwa inatembea nje kama mchawi ,usiku silali ,mchana sina nguvu . Ona Sasa hii mbio inatupeleka DNA Tunasumbua mtoto na useless trips .Mummy yaishe”, she wrote in part.

According to Akothee, there’s no need of doing a DNA test to establish whether Eric Omondi is the biological father of Maribe’s 7-year-old son.

“Eric wachana Na DNA ,us women / mothers decides who father’s our children hata kama Sio Yako ,tumekuchagua ,wewe lea tu mtoto ni wetu sote

“I didn’t have to go to DNA for my 3 kids Vesha Rue and fancy , They all resemble their FATHER .

“Trust me Hadi leo ,jamaa hata haeliwi watoto wake wanakula nini ,wanaishi vipi . Hawa watoto nimewalea kwa mikono yangu ,wakiita watu wasiowazaa daddy. Eric unanisikia ?” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.