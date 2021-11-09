Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, 09 November 2021 – A man identified as Githiomi M Simon lost over Ksh 1 Million after he was drugged by a light-skinned Kikuyu lady he met at a popular club in Embakasi over the weekend.
According to DCI, Simon was lured into a guest room by the lady after a night out, where he was drugged and robbed.
He found himself in hospital fighting for his life after taking an overdose of what is believed to have been a stupefying substance.
The suspect, who is identified as Virginia Wangui Thiga, stole over Ksh 1 Million from Simon’s mobile and bank accounts.
She was arrested by detectives in Kasarani last evening.
Here’s a photo of the victim.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>