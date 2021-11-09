Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 09 November 2021 – A man identified as Githiomi M Simon lost over Ksh 1 Million after he was drugged by a light-skinned Kikuyu lady he met at a popular club in Embakasi over the weekend.

According to DCI, Simon was lured into a guest room by the lady after a night out, where he was drugged and robbed.

He found himself in hospital fighting for his life after taking an overdose of what is believed to have been a stupefying substance.

The suspect, who is identified as Virginia Wangui Thiga, stole over Ksh 1 Million from Simon’s mobile and bank accounts.

She was arrested by detectives in Kasarani last evening.

Here’s a photo of the victim.

