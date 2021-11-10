Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 10 November 2021 – Chaos rocked Deputy President William Ruto’s Kondele tour in Kisumu County after rowdy youths stoned his motorcade.

Fracas broke out at the Kondele roundabout, prompting anti-riot police officers to lob teargas canisters to disperse the hostile youths, who had jammed the place by 9 am chanting ODM slogans.

Some sang praises of ODM leader Raila Odinga while others pelted Ruto’s motorcade with stones.

Here’s a photo of one of the goons hired to cause chaos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.