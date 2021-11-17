Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 17, 2021 – Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has revealed President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s nuclear plan that is meant to finish Deputy President William Ruto’s presence in Mt Kenya.

Ruto, 54, has a cultic following in Mt Kenya, a region believed to be the political bedroom of the President.

Uhuru has been trying to demonise Ruto in the region by calling him a thief but his statement has been falling on deaf years with many asking him to first keep the promise of ‘Yangu Kumi na ya Ruto Kumi’

But according to Ngunjiri, Uhuru has something in store that will make Kikuyus hate DP Ruto forever.

Ngunjiri said in the coming weeks, Uhuru will tour Mt Kenya region and make public the names of leaders who opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), a document that was tailored to help Mt Kenya residents

This action is considered to be a game-changer in Uhuru’s succession talks since DP Ruto and his allies were among politicians that opposed the BBI.

According to Uhuru, Mt Kenya residents would have benefited a lot if BBI was to be passed.

Uhuru is supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022 after his bitter fallout with Ruto in 2018.

