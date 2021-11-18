Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 18 November 2021 – A woman identified as Irene Mumbi embarrassed herself after she posted a sexy selfie video by mistake in a medical appeal group on WhatsApp.

The group was formed by one of her friends to raise funds for her ailing mother.

Irene was supposed to send the video to her lover but she accidentally sent it in the group.

After realizing the mistake, she apologized to the group members but the damage had already been done.

“Hello everyone, this video was not meant for the group and I am unable to remove it. I am sorry,” she wrote.

Here is the sexy selfie video that she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.