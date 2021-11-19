Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 19, 2021 – A latest opinion poll carried out by one of the local online blogs has revealed the most popular party in Nairobi County, which is the epicenter of Kenyan politics.

The blog in the poll picked United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

UDA party leader is Deputy President William Ruto while Raila Odinga is the ODM party leader.

In the poll, the blog asked Nairobians which is the most popular party in the city.

Over 3000 Nairobians reacted and 57 percent said they support Ruto’s UDA while 43 percent said Raila’s ODM.

This is one of the dozen polls that have been conducted putting DP Ruto and his party at the driver’s seat when it comes to the 2022 presidential poll.

However, Raila Odinga, who is Ruto’s prime competitor, is closing the gap, especially after his recent forays in the larger Mt Kenya region.

Here is the screenshot of the poll showing which is the most popular party in Nairobi County

The Kenyan DAILY POST.