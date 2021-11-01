Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 1, 2021 – Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has taken credit for all the popularity that Deputy President William Ruto enjoys today in the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kabogo revealed the advice he gave Ruto four years ago that helped him gain popularity within the Mt Kenya region.

He affirmed that for anyone to consolidate votes within the Mt Kenya region, he or she had to work for it.

He noted that he advised the DP to physically tour the whole region and give the people within the Mt Kenya region their rightful dues instead of relying on affirmations.

“If you want our votes, work for them, I told William Ruto four years ago that he would not get votes in Mt Kenya region just because we told him so.”

“He should go out and look for votes. Do you see how is running, he is searching,” Kabogo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST