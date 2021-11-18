Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday November 18, 2021 – Kenyans are in a celebratory mood following the arrest of three terrorists who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison on Sunday.

The three Musharaf Abdalla alias Alex Shikanda (34), Joseph Juma Odhiambo (30) and Mohammed Ali Abikar (35) were arrested in Enzio Forest in Mwingi East, Kitui County.

They were headed to Somalia to join their Al Shabaab colleagues who had facilitated their escape.

When they escaped on Sunday, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, George Kinoti, offered a Sh60 million cash reward to anyone with information that can aid in the arrest of the three terror suspects.

The three were arrested after a Kibanda owner in Kitui alerted the police of the presence of the men in his kiosk.

The men, who appeared sick and tired, were taking tea at his kiosk on Thursday morning.

The kibanda owner is the ultimate source that got the three nabbed and will be rewarded with the Ksh 60 million promised by DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST