Friday, November 19, 2021 – Fresh details have emerged over what one of the Kamiti Maximum Prison escapees begged residents to do to him before a police chopper airlifted them to Nairobi on Thursday.

The trio, Musharaf Abdalla alias Alex Shikanda (34), Joseph Juma Odhiambo (30), and Mohammed Ali Abikar (35) were arrested in Enzio forest in Mwingi East, Kitui County.

They were heading to Somalia to join their Al Shabaab colleagues who had allegedly facilitated their escape.

According to a resident, Mohamed begged residents to kill him since he did not want to return to Kamiti Maximum Prison.

Mohamed said it was better to die than to return to Kamiti, where he will undergo torture and mistreatment worse than death.

However, the residents rejected his plea and handed him to the police, who later airlifted him and his colleagues to Nairobi.

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, thanked Kitui residents for arresting the three terrorists.

