Monday, November 15, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta who is begging One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders to abandon their presidential bids and instead support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Uhuru, who is in the final year of his 10-year rule, is supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid and he has been using proxies to reach out to OKA leaders and urging them to support Jakom’s candidature in 2022.

But Mudavadi, who spoke on Sunday, said that Kenyans should be allowed to elect their preferred presidential candidates in 2022 polls.

“Let us not try to intimidate anybody when it comes to electing their leaders.”

“Whether it’s MCA, governor, MP, senator, woman leader or even president, let Kenyans have a free opportunity to make that decision,” Mr. Mudavadi said.

OKA consists of Mr Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya).

Mr. Mudavadi said Kenyans have a right to elect servant leaders because the country was not looking for a king.

“What we want is servant leadership at all levels.”

“We are not looking for Kings.”

“Our constitution does not allow for Kingdoms.”

“Please spare us some trivialities,” Mudavadi stated.

