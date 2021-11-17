Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 17 November 2021 – A video of a lady getting mushy with Omar Lali at a nightclub in Lamu has been trending online.

In that clip, she is heard telling Lali how he smells good and promised him that she will be making frequent visits to Lamu to hang out with him.

Lali gladly welcomed her to the magical town and from the video, they had very good chemistry.

The identity of the beautiful lady who seems to have a crush on the 54-year-old beach boy has been established.

Her name is Chebor Kogo.

She is a businesslady and lives a flamboyant lifestyle which she openly displays on social media.

If she is not careful, Lali will squander all her money.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST