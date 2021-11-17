Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 17, 2021 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, has revealed names of individuals who will likely deputise Nairobi Governor, Anne Kananu.

On Tuesday, Kananu was sworn in as Governor after a long protracted court battle with former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

According to Tuju, the matter of a leadership vacuum in Nairobi has been sealed, disclosing that they already have names of those who will deputise Kananu.

“As Jubilee Party, we did wide consultations and a decision on the nominee was arrived at.”

“These kinds of issues need deep consultations,” Tuju said.

Sources aware of Jubilee’s plans have disclosed that some of those that are likely to take the position are powerful power brokers who have links to State House or Capitol Hill.

It has been established that among the names being touted include Former National Intelligence Service (NIS) Deputy Director Sam Wakiaga, Businesswoman Agnes Kagure, former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, and Chief of Staff Mutunga Mutungi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST