Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is a state Authority created under an Act of Parliament No.35 of 2011, with the mandate of holding the police accountable to the public in the performance of their functions.

The Authority wishes to recruit results-oriented Kenyan citizen with drive, vision and creativity to fill the following vacant position: –

IPOA/HR/13/2021; HELPDESK SUPPORT ANALYST, IPOA GRADE 6 (1 POSITION)- (CONSOLIDATED SALARY KES. 90,000-130,000) – Re-advertisement

The Helpdesk Support Analyst will be responsible to Head of ICT through the Senior Systems and Networks Administrator.

Responsibilities

Specific duties and responsibilities will entail

Installing, testing and configuring of new workstations, peripheral equipment and software

Maintaining inventory of all equipment, software and software

Monitoring, receiving compiling reports on user support requirements for

Managing PC setup for new users using standard hardware, images and

Assigning users and equipment to groups in the Active

Installing and configuring computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers and

Planning and undertaking scheduled maintenance upgrades for workstation hardware and software as

Investigating, diagnosing and solving computer software and hardware

Repairing equipment and replacing 10)Checking computer equipment for electrical safety.

Maintaining records of software

Providing Enterprise Content Management (ECM) helpdesk support and respond to ECM user

Maintaining the ECM helpdesk tracking

Qualifications

Must be a citizen of Kenya;

Meets the requirements of Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya ( Clearance certificates to be presented during the interview ).

). Served in the grade of Help Desk Analyst for a minimum period of one (1) year in the Public or Private sector;

A Bachelor’s degree in any of the following fields: Business Information Technology, Information Communication Technology or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

Certification in CCNA and (iv)ITIL foundation certification.

Experience in hardware and helpdesk support

Required behavioral and Functional skills:

Candidates must be a person of integrity, demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills and be a team player;

Demonstrated high ethical standards;

Demonstrate professional competence, integrity and capability in work performance; and

Diligence with close attention to detail

Transparency and accountability

Creativity and innovation

How to Apply

Interested persons who meet the requirements should submit their application through Post Office, email or by hand delivery, clearly indicating the position and job reference number on the cover letter and envelope or email subject line, together with IPOA Employment form, detailed CV, copies of academic certificates, national identity card, names and telephone contacts of three referees, so as to reach the Authority by Tuesday, 7th December, 2021 to:

Director/Chief Executive Officer, Independent Policing Oversight Authority,

1st Ngong Avenue, ACK Garden Annex 2nd Floor,

P.O Box 23035 – 00100, NAIROBI.

Email: recruitment@ipoa.go.ke

Applications for the position of Director/ Chief Executive Officer to be sent to

The Chairperson, Independent Policing Oversight Authority,

1st Ngong Avenue, ACK Garden Annex 2nd Floor,

P.O Box 23035 – 00100, NAIROBI.

Email: ceo@ipoa.go.ke

Detailed job descriptions and specifications for the above positions are available in our website www.ipoa.go.ke/careers

IPOA is an equal opportunity employer and shall not in its recruitment discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, ethnic origin, political affiliation, sex or sexual orientation, pregnancy, marital status, disability, health or social status. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

IPOA does not engage any recruitment agencies and no medical examination is required before one attends an interview. IPOA does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, shortlisting or interview).

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.