Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 19 November 2021 – Self-proclaimed President of single mothers, Esther Akothee, has finally confirmed that she is off the market.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of five gushed over her boyfriend Nelly Oaks and put it clear that from today, she is taken.

The flashy singer and businesswoman said that for the time she has been admitted to the hospital, Nelly Oaks has proven to be a gentleman.

She narrated how he would wake up at night to check if she is okay and even take her to the toilet.

“I have settled for Nelly Oaks. Anyone with a new advice keep your mouth shut from today.

“He has taken the medals of Esther’s heart home. Waking up at night to check if Esther is breathing.

“Checking if the drop is over. Taking Esther to the toilet. Calling doctors left and right. Spending nights in hospital just to make sure Esther is safe,” she wrote.

Akothee said that any woman who manages to snatch Nelly from her will have landed gold.

“Any woman who will take Nelly from me, just know you have gold. Don’t mistreat him. Treasure my baby. Don’t offer him levels below standards, ”she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POSY.