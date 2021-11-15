Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 15, 2021 – Esther Nthenya proudly introduced her children to her youthful husband, Guardian Angel, on camera during his album launch.

She first called her firstborn son, who is almost the same age as Guardian Angel, to the stage, and shortly after, she introduced her daughter, Gilda, who is a Youtuber.

Nthenya said her children respect Guardian and look up to him.

“Guardian Angel is the father my kids desired to have even if they have their biological father, ’’ she said as Guardian Angel watched closely.

Nthenya lost the biological father of her kids in the 1990s.

Here’s the video.

