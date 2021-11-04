Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 04 November 2021 – Lillian Ng’ang’a now says that her life is in danger months after she split up with Governor Alfred Mutua.

Speaking to the press in the company of her lawyer Philip Murgor, Lillian accused Mutua of harassment after he gained access to a vehicle she allegedly owns and sold it.

“Mutua, accompanied by his police guard, Martin Nzinghi arrived at my apartment parking lot in Kileleshwa, Nairobi , and without my knowledge or consent and using a spare key which he had legally obtained, drove away my personal motor vehicle KBY 186G – car which had been fully registered in my name since 2014,” she said.

The former Machakos County First Lady also alleges that Mutua illegally transferred her shares in Ndash Enterprises, a company they co-own, to his sister, Ann Mbandi Mutua.

“At no point did I execute a transfer of my shares or otherwise transfer my 1800 shares (45%) shareholding in the company to him, let alone his sister, ”she added.

She further alleged that Mutua has threatened to crush her to ashes and called on DPP Noordin Haji and Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai to probe the matter.

They reportedly held a meeting to settle the bad blood that has rocked their separation but things turned worse when Mutua declared her his ‘enemy number one’ and demanded she refunds any money he had given her.

She said she was never married to Mutua but were only long-term partners.

“Mutua is now out to destroy me both physiologically and economically and must be stopped by the Government,” she lamented.

Watch part of her press conference

The Kenyan DAILY POST