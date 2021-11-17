Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday November 17, 2021 – Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has explained why he, and former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, did not travel abroad to bring back lawyer Miguna Miguna.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, Havi, who is eyeing the Westlands Parliamentary seat, noted that the two were set to travel on Sunday but a mishap made it impossible.

He revealed that both their travel visas by respective embassies of Canada and Germany were delayed making it impossible for them to fly out.

For Mutunga, his Canadian visa was released on Tuesday, two days later than he was scheduled to travel while for Havi, his application for travel to Germany is yet to be processed.

“We were not able to travel.”

“It took long for us to process our visas.”

“Dr Mutunga’s Canadian visa was released yesterday.”

“There is no way he could have flown.”

“My appointment for the German Embassy visa application was scheduled for the first of December.”

“We must respect the protocol in other offices.”

“We can’t just force them to do our bidding,” he explained.

He further noted that Miguna Miguna failed to fly into the country as scheduled due to a red alert that had been issued against him.

In an interview with a local broadcaster on Tuesday, Miguna noted that he was informed by the airline that a red alert had been issued against him even before they started processing him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST