Sunday, November 7, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has now claimed that his life is in danger and revealed that unknown goons have been trailing him.

According to Miguna Miguna, who broke the news through his Twitter handle, a Honda CRV car with an Ontario number plate has been surveying his house for the last two weeks.

As a result, the no-nonsense lawyer has vowed to blame President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga if anything happens to him in Canada.

He also added that he does not fear death and that he will be coming back to his motherland whether the government likes it or not.

“This Honda CRV, Ontario Plate Number BYLM 576 has been monitoring our house for the past 2 weeks.

“If anything happens to me, I know it is Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and Conman @RailaOdinga. I don’t fear them. I don’t fear death.

“I’m still coming home. #UhuruMustFall #RevolutionNow.” His tweet reads.

Miguna will return to the country on November 16, 2021, after being in exile for almost three years.

