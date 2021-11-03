Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 November 2021 – KRG The Don has been humiliated by his ex-wife after she posted a cryptic message hinting that he cannot rise to the occasion.

KRG chased his wife out of their matrimonial home recently, accusing her of being lazy and keeping bad company.

The flashy singer said in a recent interview that he was looking for a lady to raise his kids after parting ways with his wife.

As he continues to look for a new partner, his ex-wife has hit him below the belt after she posted a cryptic message hinting that he is weak in bed.

She wrote a cryptic message that read, “Unatafuta Dem atalea watoto vizuri. Kiasi kumbe huna nguvu za kiume,”.

Here’s a screenshot of her post that has sparked reactions online.

