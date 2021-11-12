Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 12, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua has blasted former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka for skipping former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s meeting in Makueni County on Friday.

Raila, who was accompanied by governors from the Ukambani region, popularised his 2022 presidential bid but Kalonzo, who was his running mate in the 2017 Presidential election was absent.

Speaking about Kalonzo’s absence during the Azimio La Umoja meeting, Governor Mutua said his absence at the meeting as a Kamba leader was a sign of disunity among Ukambani leaders.

“If I say am with Raila going forward, you won’t see me moving this way then coming back this way, there are some people while we were sitting here were calling to ask how the meeting is going,” he said.

“Everybody was invited to this meeting, kila mtu alialikwa akuje kwa mkutano huu, kama hauko hapa inamaanisha hautaki maendeleo na hutaki umoja.”

Mutua stated that all Ukambani Governors including Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Prof. Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) were present in the meeting as a symbol of unity in the region.

Mutua urged Raila Odinga to work with the three governors as an indication of working with the Ukambani people.

“Njia ya kushikana na kushika Wakamba na kufanya kazi na Wakamba wanaotaka maendeleo ni kufanya kazi na hawa magavana watatu. Sisi tuko na score card ya kazi tuliyofanya kama magavana wa hapa,” he said.

