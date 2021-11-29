Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 29, 2021 – Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has defended former Prime Minister Raila Odinga from allegations that he ferried Luos from Nyanza to fill up his rallies in Nyeri County last week.

According to Kahiga, Raila ferried no outsider to Nyeri as people who attended his rallies were Kikuyus mobilized locally.

He noted that he personally mobilized 150 young people to attend and the rest were mobilized by MPs within Nyeri County.

“All people who attended Raila Odinga’s rallies were local.

“I personally mobilized 150 youths to attend the rallies and the rest were brought by MPs within Nyeri County.”

“So the rumour that some Luos were ferried to Nyeri to attend Baba’s rallies is not true,” Kahiga said.

The rumours originated from Deputy President William Ruto’s camp, where Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro sensationally accused Raila of using school buses to ship Luos from Nyanza to fill up his rallies in Nyeri to scare the DP that he has numbers from the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST