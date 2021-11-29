Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 29, 2021 – Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kihiga has defended himself against criticism for reprimanding former Prime Minister Raila on his campaign strategy at a public rally in Nyeri County.

Speaking during an interview, Kahiga explained that his sentiments on the ODM party leader’s history narration were not a lecture but an expression of the opinion of residents of Nyeri.

He went ahead to state that his sentiments were blown out of proportion and should have been taken in as a piece of advice for future campaigns.

“Where Raila Odinga is concerned, I was not lecturing him and I have no mandate to lecture him.

“I was merely expressing the aspirations of the people of Nyeri.

“That was just the beginning of his tour. We were just opening up on matters that would interest the people of Nyeri,” the governor clarified.

Additionally, Kahiga explained that Raila was making inroads in the vote-rich region and it would be better if he explained his agenda and manifesto rather than narrating his political history.

“The two days we have spent with Raila have been an eye-opener to a majority of people of Nyeri.

“They had never seen him or heard him. They have now realised who he is in a better way.”

“But there are those who wish to package him historically and it is not a good place to dwell in because we are not walking into history. History is a good subject to study but a terrible house to dwell in,” he explained.

During his address at the Friday rally, the governor further urged the ODM party leader to woo Mt Kenya voters by declaring the percentage the region would get if the former Prime Minister is elected president.

