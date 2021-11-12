Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 12, 2021 – Kisumu Governor Professor Anyang Nyong’o has broken his silence on the chaos that rocked Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Kondele.

This is after United Democratic Alliance (UDA) allied members accused him of sponsoring chaos that led to the stoning of Ruto in the lakeside city.

In a public statement, Nyong’o distanced himself from the Kondele chaos, rubbishing the accusations as malicious rants.

“Our attention has been drawn to false and malicious reports being circulated by a section of politicians and activists allied to Deputy President William Ruto concerning an incident where the DP’s convoy was allegedly stoned by unknown people at Kondele in downtown Kisumu,” the statement read in part.

Nyong’o called out former Senator Boni Khalwale, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, and former State House employee Dennis Itumbi for claiming that he had something to do with Ruto’s stoning.

“This is not only false but utterly ridiculous, careless and a figment of imagination by these political hirelings struggling to please their paymaster,” Nyong’o said.

The governor stated that Kisumu County Government has no business meddling in political campaigns adding that his administration did not send any of its employees to cause chaos in Kondele.

He challenged the three to provide evidence that he sent the goons to stone Ruto.

“Such proof must be accompanied by real evidence and not the photoshop caricatures like the one being spread by Itumbi,” the statement stated further.

After the unfortunate incident, Ruto asked ODM leader Raila Odinga to desist from using the youth to pelt stones at his political competitors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST