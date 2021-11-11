Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 11, 2021 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, has joined other Kenyans in condemning the stoning of Deputy President William Ruto at Kondele, Kisumu County on Wednesday.

The second in command, who was on his second-day tour of Luo Nyanza, was stoned at Kondele with one missile destroying the rear window of his Toyota Landcruiser LX 570.

One person was injured as police lobbed teargas to disperse the angry crowd that was baying for Ruto’s blood.

Commenting on social media after the incident, Waiguru condemned the incident and urged Kenyans to practice political tolerance towards one each other.

“I join like-minded leaders in condemning, in the strongest terms possible, ANY and ALL kinds of political violence.

“We are a democratic nation and must therefore practice political tolerance towards one each other.

“We cannot and must not accept hooliganism in our politics,” Waiguru wrote on her Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST