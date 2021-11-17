Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Programme Officer II (Community Integration & Peace Building)

Qualifications and Requirements:

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 31,270 – 41,260 p.m. (CSG11) House Allowance: Ksh. 4,200 – 10,000 p.m. (Depending on duty station) Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 4,000 p.m. Leave Allowance: As existing in the Civil Service Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year Medical Cover: As provided by the government

Terms of Service Permanent and Pensionable

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have a Bachelors Degree in any of the following disciplines: Disaster Management and Conflict Resolution, Community Development, Administration, or equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya.

Responsibilities:

Duties and Responsibilities This is the entry and training grade for this cadre.

Duties and Responsibilities at this level will include:-

preparing data for review and implementation of strategies and programmes for Community integration and peace building;

carrying out monitoring and implementation of livestock movement and natural resources sharing framework for identified ASALs and cross border communities;

preparing training material and module for peace building and conflict management;

preparing and updating contacts with government line ministries, UN agencies national and international organization who are interested in peace and conflict management and support in ASALs counties;

preparing and maintaining data for conflict risk assessment framework;

identifying potential spots of conflicts in ASALs for entry warning and response; and

keeping data for county peace stakeholders to facilitate peace building and conflict management in ASALs

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Ministry of Public Service and Gender on www.psckjobs.go.ke to apply

Programme Officer II (Strategic Resource Development)

Qualifications and Requirements:

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 31,270 – 41,260 p.m. (CSG11) House Allowance: Ksh. 4,200 – 10,000 p.m. (Depending on duty station) Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 4,000 p.m. Leave Allowance: As existing in the Civil Service Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year Medical Cover: As provided by the government

Terms of Service Permanent and Pensionable

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have a Bachelors Degree in any of the following disciplines: – Natural Resource Management, Environmental Sciences, Agriculture, Livestock Production or equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya.

Responsibilities:

Duties and Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. Duties and responsibilities at this level will include:-

identifying ASALs strategic/special development needs and review strategies for enhancement of livelihoods resilience;

identifying relevant stakeholders in implementation of ASAL programmes;

collecting information for the development of a framework for coordination of responses against drought and desertification;

collecting and analyzing data to promote market research for livestock product and other resources in ASALs;

developing strategies for value addition of resources in ASALs;

collecting data for promotion of drought resistant crops and fodder in ASALs; and

undertaking resilience programmes that mitigate livestock loss during drought

Programme Officer II (Research & Partnerships)

Qualifications and Requirements:

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 31,270 – 41,260 p.m. (CSG11) House Allowance: Ksh. 4,200 – 10,000 p.m. (Depending on duty station) Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 4,000 p.m. Leave Allowance: As existing in the Civil Service Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year Medical Cover: As provided by the government

Terms of Service Permanent and Pensionable

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have a Bachelors Degree in any of the following disciplines: Business Management, Economics, Statistics, Project Planning/Management or equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya.

Responsibilities:

Duties and Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre.

Duties and Responsibilities at this level will include:-

collecting and collating data for formulation of policies and strategies for ASAL development;

identifying funding sources;

identifying key primary areas for interventions of ASAL research and partnerships;

collecting and uploading data in to the knowledge management systems;

preparing partnerships engagement and funding proposals;

providing input for conducting research relevant for development of ASALs; and

maintaining an up to date database of investors, collaborators and other stakeholders

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Ministry of Public Service and Gender on www.psckjobs.go.ke to apply

Deputy Director Strategic Resource Development

Qualifications and Requirements:

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 99,900 – Ksh. 169,140 p.m. (CSG 6) House Allowance: Ksh.20, 000 – 50,000 p.m. (Depending on duty station) Commuter Allowance: Ksh.16, 000p.m Leave Allowance: As existing in the Civil Service Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year Medical Cover: As provided by the government

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

For appointment to this grade an officer must have:

served for a minimum period of one (1) year in the grade of Assistant Director, Strategic Resource Development or in a comparable and relevant position in the wider Public Service or Private Sector;

a Bachelors Degree in any of the following disciplines:- Human and Veterinary Medicine, Natural Resource Management, Environmental Sciences, Business Studies, Developmental Studies, Disaster Management and Conflict Resolution, Education, Urban and Regional Planning, Economics and Statistics, Agriculture, Livestock Production, Engineering, Geospatial/Geometric, Information Science, Food Science and Nutrition, Project Planning and Management or equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya; and

demonstrated professional competence and managerial capability as reflected in work performance

Responsibilities:

Duties and Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will include: –

designing and implementing strategic resource development/diversification and value addition programmes in ASALs;

liaising with investors in the development of water resources and climate proof infrastructure in ASALs;

promoting and sustaining linkages with relevant stakeholders to provide incentives for climate smart technologies;

promoting incentives to attract investments in value addition of resources in ASALs;

undertaking feasibility studies and development of proposals for strategic programmes in the ASALs;

undertaking development and implementation on strategies for promotion of livelihood support to enhance resilience;

developing resources for livelihood diversification and value addition in ASALs;

undertaking impact assessment of implementation resource against drought and desertification;

leading in provision of technical advice on response strategies against drought and desertification;

overseeing development and implementation of ecological restoration strategies to mitigate effects of desertification;

providing leadership on monitoring and evaluation of strategic programmes in ASALs;

overseeing promotion of drought resistant crops and fodder production and spearheading market access for livestock products and other resources in the ASALs; and

managing staff Performance in the department and mentoring and coaching staff

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Ministry of Public Service and Gender on www.psckjobs.go.ke to apply

Deputy Director Community Integration & Peace Building

Qualifications and Requirements:

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 99,900 – Ksh. 169,140 p.m. (CSG 6) House Allowance: Ksh.20, 000 – 50,000 p.m. (Depending on duty station) Commuter Allowance: Ksh.16, 000p.m Leave Allowance: As existing in the Civil Service Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year Medical Cover: As provided by the government

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

For appointment to this grade an officer must have:

served for a minimum period of one (1) year in the grade of Assistant Director, Community Integration and Peace Building or in a comparable and relevant position in the wider Public Service or Private Sector;

a Bachelors Degree in any of the following disciplines:- Bachelor of Arts (Administration, Government, Sociology, Anthropology), Development Studies, Disaster Management and Conflict Resolution, Education, Urban and Regional Planning, Dry Land Resource Management, Information Science, Agricultural Economics/Project Planning and Management or equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya; and

demonstrated professional competence and managerial capability as reflected in work performance

Responsibilities:

Duties and Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will include: –

supporting peace negotiations settlement among communities in conflict;

supporting development and implementing of capacity building programmes for community peace structures in ASALs counties;

carrying out inter communal peace building and conflict management activities in ASALs counties and cross border communities;

preparation of briefs for the secretary ASALs on matters regarding community integration, peace building and conflict management; (v) carrying out dissemination of emerging ASALs development policies and directives emerging from the executive to the field offices;

analyzing and recommending action from field reports on community integration peace building and conflict management activities;

undertaking mapping out of potential spots of conflicts in ASALs for early responding and developing conflict risk assessment framework;

developing bilateral cross border memorandum to enhance trans-boundary animal disease control and livestock trade;

initiating the development and implementation of joint trans-boundary water and grazing zone frame work; (x) initiating and supporting negotiations on joint cross border activities between Kenya and neighboring countries along ASALs countries;

liaising with relevant Ministries/Departments/Agencies, and development partners in implementation of ASALs programmes;

providing strategic support and capacity building to ASALs counties on community integration and cross border issues;

overseeing implementation development and reviewing institutional frameworks to facilitate peace building and conflict management in ASALs;

overseeing the development of peace security and stability conflict transformation for refugees and host communities and program work plan;

steering the development and implementation of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) in ASALs;

overseeing preparation of annual departmental budgets and medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) for the state department; and (xvii) overseeing preparation of departmental performance contract, implementation and reporting of the state departmental performance contract and mentoring and coaching staff

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Ministry of Public Service and Gender on www.psckjobs.go.ke to apply

Deputy Director Research & Partnership

Qualifications and Requirements:

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 99,900 – Ksh. 169,140 p.m. (CSG 6) House Allowance: Ksh.20, 000 – 50,000 p.m. (Depending on duty station) Commuter Allowance: Ksh.16, 000p.m Leave Allowance: As existing in the Civil Service Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year Medical Cover:

As provided by the government Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable For appointment to this grade an officer must have:

served for a minimum period of one (1) year in the grade of Assistant Director, Research and Partnership or in a comparable and relevant position in the wider Public Service or Private Sector;

a Bachelors Degree in any of the following disciplines: Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Development Studies, Business Management, Education, Urban and Regional Planning, Economics, Statistics, Project Planning and Management or equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya; and

demonstrated professional competence and managerial capability as reflected in work performance

Responsibilities:

Duties and Responsibilities Duties and responsibilities at this level will include: –

tracking policy implementation and advising on appropriate intervention;

interpreting, and disseminating ASAL policies and strategies;

establishing and sustaining linkages with the development partners and stakeholders on financing ASAL projects;

initiating and facilitating the development of funding proposals and mobilizing resources for ASAL projects;

building rapport and maintaining good relationships and linkages with investors, collaborators, partners and other stakeholders for research, knowledge management and resource mobilization; (vi) promoting research and feasibility studies on ASAL development;

overseeing reviewing and validating project proposals and periodic progress reports on funded programmes;

overseeing identification of key priority areas and strategic interventions for ASALs;

coordinating monitoring and evaluation of ASAL policies and strategies;

supervising identification, mapping institutions, organizations, agencies and conducting research in ASALs; and

supervising, monitoring and coaching staf

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Ministry of Public Service and Gender on www.psckjobs.go.ke to apply