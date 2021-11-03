Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has assured Kenyans of what he will do once elected as President in 2022.

Ruto, 54, is among potent candidates who are lining up to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is going home after serving two 5 year terms.

Speaking in Gatanga on Wednesday, where he was popularising his bid, Ruto assured Uhuru and the rest of Kenyans that he will continue with the Big Four agenda.

Ruto said he will ensure that he prioritizes on the big four agenda which was temporarily halted by ‘Jubilee visitors’

“We had a plan with the Big Four but it was delayed because we received visitors who came with a lot of things, including reggae and BBI… the Big Four work we did not complete will be finished under bottom-up,” Ruto said.

The second in command also lashed at those trying to drive a wedge between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying they will fail terribly.

“Uhuru is my friend and we will remain friends,” Ruto said.

